EU's New Draft Law: A Double-Edged Sword Against Migrant Smuggling

European Union nations have reached consensus on a draft law aimed at curbing migrant smuggling, a move that has drawn criticism for potentially penalizing people or organizations assisting those in need. The agreed-upon changes aim to expand the definition of smuggling and enforce harsher punishments.

Hungarian Justice Minister Bence Tuzson, underlining the seriousness of border protection, highlighted the law's intention to standardize criminalization across the EU. With over 380,000 unauthorized border crossings in the previous year, the law seeks to target the service providers utilized by most migrants reaching Europe.

Critics, such as PICUM, express concern that the law's non-binding humanitarian clause might lead to increased legal actions against those providing aid to migrants. The law proposes severe fines and up to 10-year imprisonment for smugglers, contingent on the severity of cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)