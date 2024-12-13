Left Menu

Fake ED Raid: Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat

A fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Gujarat's Kutch district has led to the arrest of 12 individuals, including a claimed AAP general secretary. The incident has sparked political tensions, with AAP denying the association and counter-accusing political motives behind publicizing the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:10 IST
Fake ED Raid: Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Gujarat's Kutch district led to the arrest of 12 people, stirring political waters. Minister Harsh Sanghavi attributed the raid's orchestration to a general secretary from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a claim that AAP has denied.

The incident, described as a Bollywood-style operation, saw jewellery worth Rs 22.25 lakh stolen from a jeweller's premises in Gandhidham on December 2. One of the arrested, Abdul Sattar Manjothi, is alleged to be at the helm of the fake raid.

The AAP promptly responded, asserting that Manjothi had resigned a year ago and accusing the state home minister of leveraging the situation for political gain, exacerbating tensions between party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024