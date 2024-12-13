Fake ED Raid: Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat

A recent fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Gujarat's Kutch district led to the arrest of 12 people, stirring political waters. Minister Harsh Sanghavi attributed the raid's orchestration to a general secretary from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a claim that AAP has denied.

The incident, described as a Bollywood-style operation, saw jewellery worth Rs 22.25 lakh stolen from a jeweller's premises in Gandhidham on December 2. One of the arrested, Abdul Sattar Manjothi, is alleged to be at the helm of the fake raid.

The AAP promptly responded, asserting that Manjothi had resigned a year ago and accusing the state home minister of leveraging the situation for political gain, exacerbating tensions between party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)