Crackdown on Cyber Slavery: Tamil Nadu Agent Nabbed

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have thwarted an effort to send three local youth to Cambodia, where they were targeted for employment in fraudulent companies involved in cyber slavery. This was announced on Friday by the Protector of Emigrants (POE) in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID.

The youths were stopped before they could board their flights, and the agent responsible was arrested following a raid in Tiruchirappalli. The agent had lured them with promises of lucrative jobs and pressured them to pay exorbitant fees, officials reported.

Following a tip-off, POE Chennai, aided by the state CB-CID, swiftly arrested the agent. M Rajkumar from POE urged job seekers to deal only with licensed agents. Cyber slavery is a surging threat, coercing individuals into scams. The investigation continues, with calls for anyone with information to report illegal recruitment activities.

