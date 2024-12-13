Left Menu

Crackdown on Cyber Slavery: Tamil Nadu Agent Nabbed

A Tamil Nadu agent attempting to send youth to Cambodia for illicit employment was thwarted by Chennai's Protector of Emigrants and Crime Branch CID. The agent promised high-paying jobs in scam-based firms, misleading victims into paying fees. Authorities arrested the agent, urging caution for overseas employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have thwarted an effort to send three local youth to Cambodia, where they were targeted for employment in fraudulent companies involved in cyber slavery. This was announced on Friday by the Protector of Emigrants (POE) in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID.

The youths were stopped before they could board their flights, and the agent responsible was arrested following a raid in Tiruchirappalli. The agent had lured them with promises of lucrative jobs and pressured them to pay exorbitant fees, officials reported.

Following a tip-off, POE Chennai, aided by the state CB-CID, swiftly arrested the agent. M Rajkumar from POE urged job seekers to deal only with licensed agents. Cyber slavery is a surging threat, coercing individuals into scams. The investigation continues, with calls for anyone with information to report illegal recruitment activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

