IDS Hosts Workshop on Energizing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem for Self-Reliance in IC Chip Manufacturing

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) conducted a one-day workshop titled "Energizing Semiconductor Ecosystem to Make India Self-Reliant in IC Chip Manufacturing" at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event, chaired by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Deputy Chief of IDS (Perspective Planning and Force Development), underscored the strategic importance of building India’s indigenous semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to meet growing national and defence needs.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan advocated for the creation of an Indian Defence Semiconductor Policy, emphasizing that India stands at the threshold of a transformative era fueled by domestic demand and supportive government policies. He highlighted the critical role of semiconductors in national security, technological advancements, and economic growth.

Workshop Focus and Key Stakeholders

The workshop brought together a diverse group of experts, including representatives from:

Ministry of Defence (MoD), including HQ IDS and Service HQs.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

Academia and Private Sector Entities.

Discussions revolved around India’s progress from material innovation to device fabrication and the development of a roadmap to achieve self-reliance in the design, development, and production of integrated circuit (IC) chips for military and civilian applications.

Strategic Importance of IC Chips

IC chips form the backbone of modern technology, powering smartphones, computers, medical devices, automotive systems, and critical military systems. The workshop highlighted that building a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem not only reduces dependence on foreign suppliers but also mitigates risks associated with global supply chain disruptions, particularly in the context of defence and security.

Special Addresses by Industry and Research Leaders

Keynote addresses were delivered by:

Dr. Meena Mishra, OS & Director of the Solid State Physics Laboratory, DRDO, who detailed DRDO’s initiatives in semiconductor research and the strategic importance of indigenous production for defence applications.

Mr. Utpal Shah, Senior Vice President, representing Dr. Randhir Thakur, MD & CEO of Tata Electronics, highlighted industry’s role in bridging gaps between research and manufacturing. He stressed the need for public-private partnerships to fast-track the development of a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Outcomes and Road Ahead

The workshop fostered collaborative brainstorming on critical challenges, including:

Material Innovations: Scaling up research to ensure the availability of raw materials essential for chip production. Device Fabrication: Developing advanced fabrication units tailored for both commercial and military-grade IC chips. Policy Frameworks: Defining strategic goals and creating incentive structures to attract investment and talent in the semiconductor sector. Private Sector Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships with private industries to integrate cutting-edge technologies into manufacturing processes.

Participants emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to establish a resilient semiconductor ecosystem. Specific recommendations included setting up dedicated defence semiconductor fabrication units, fostering skill development, and incentivizing innovation in chip design and manufacturing.

The workshop marked a significant step toward aligning India’s semiconductor development efforts with its broader national and defence goals. With a focus on self-reliance and innovation, the deliberations aim to accelerate India’s journey toward becoming a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing.

This initiative reflects India’s determination to secure its technological future while reducing dependency on global supply chains, ensuring resilience in critical sectors, and enhancing national security.