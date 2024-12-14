Left Menu

Forensics Enhanced: Himachal Pradesh Boosts Crime Scene Analysis Amid New Laws

The responsibilities of forensic services have increased under new laws, emphasizing the importance of expert testimony and evidence analysis. Himachal Pradesh's Directorate of Forensic Services celebrated its achievements, including NABL accreditation for the Fingerprint Bureau, and held competitions and awards to honor excellence in forensic fields.

The scope of forensic services is broadening in Himachal Pradesh as the sector gains recognition under newly enacted laws, noted Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia, the state's Lokayukta, on Saturday.

Speaking during the 36th Raising Day of the Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS), Justice Barowalia emphasized the pivotal role of expert testimony and evidence analysis, highlighting recent legal advancements.

The event celebrated the accreditation of the Fingerprint Bureau by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and awarded various forensic professionals for their outstanding contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

