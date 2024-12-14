Forensics Enhanced: Himachal Pradesh Boosts Crime Scene Analysis Amid New Laws

The scope of forensic services is broadening in Himachal Pradesh as the sector gains recognition under newly enacted laws, noted Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia, the state's Lokayukta, on Saturday.

Speaking during the 36th Raising Day of the Directorate of Forensic Services (DFS), Justice Barowalia emphasized the pivotal role of expert testimony and evidence analysis, highlighting recent legal advancements.

The event celebrated the accreditation of the Fingerprint Bureau by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and awarded various forensic professionals for their outstanding contributions.

