Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Bihar CM Responds to Migrant Workers' Killing in Manipur

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed sorrow over the murders of two young migrant workers in Manipur's Kakching district, providing Rs 2 lakh in compensation to each family. He also directed officials to arrange additional benefits for the bereaved families in accordance with existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:18 IST
Tragic Loss: Bihar CM Responds to Migrant Workers' Killing in Manipur
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed profound grief following the fatal shooting of two young migrant workers from Bihar, Laksman Kumar and Dashrat Kumar, in Manipur's Kakching district.

The two victims were construction workers residing in a rented property, and their tragic deaths have prompted the chief minister to announce a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each victim's family.

Alongside financial aid, Kumar has instructed state social welfare and labour departments to ensure the families receive all applicable benefits to support them through this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024