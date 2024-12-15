Tragic Loss: Bihar CM Responds to Migrant Workers' Killing in Manipur
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed sorrow over the murders of two young migrant workers in Manipur's Kakching district, providing Rs 2 lakh in compensation to each family. He also directed officials to arrange additional benefits for the bereaved families in accordance with existing laws.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:18 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed profound grief following the fatal shooting of two young migrant workers from Bihar, Laksman Kumar and Dashrat Kumar, in Manipur's Kakching district.
The two victims were construction workers residing in a rented property, and their tragic deaths have prompted the chief minister to announce a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each victim's family.
Alongside financial aid, Kumar has instructed state social welfare and labour departments to ensure the families receive all applicable benefits to support them through this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
