Tragic Boat Accident Claims Lives on Nigeria's Benue River

A tragic boating accident on Nigeria's Benue River has claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, as confirmed by Benue State police spokesperson Catherine Anene. The incident occurred on Saturday and has once again highlighted the perils faced by waterway travelers in the region.

The boat, which was ferrying traders to a local market, reportedly capsized near Ocholonya in the Agatu local government area. Overcrowding, inadequate maintenance, and the absence of life jackets are blamed for contributing to the high number of fatalities in such incidents, with more than 220 lives lost so far this year across Nigeria.

Agatu local government chairman, Melvin Ejeh, reported that approximately 70 people were on board, with around 50 successfully rescued. The search and rescue operation is still ongoing to locate the missing individuals as this catastrophe underscores the critical need for improved safety protocols on Nigerian riverways.

