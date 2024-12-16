Left Menu

WTO Sets Eyes on Cameroon for 2026 Ministerial Conference

The World Trade Organization announced its next ministerial conference will be held in Cameroon in early 2026. This decision highlights Cameroon's potential for investment. However, challenges remain for the WTO, including trade negotiations deadlocks and potential conflicts with the upcoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:25 IST
WTO Sets Eyes on Cameroon for 2026 Ministerial Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Trade Organization (WTO) members agreed on Monday to host the next ministerial conference in Cameroon in early 2026. The biennial event gathers trade ministers globally to negotiate and set trade rules, according to a statement from the trade body.

Cameroon's ambassador, Salomon Eheth, expressed hopes during a WTO meeting in Geneva that the March 26-29, 2026, event will showcase the potential of Cameroon and Africa for global investment and sustainable development. However, analysts predict a challenging future for the three-decade-old WTO, with potential trade wars anticipated under the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20.

The organization has had difficulty concluding negotiations, with the last meeting in Abu Dhabi in February yielding minimal results. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who secured a second term in November, emphasized the importance of adopting a fresh and dynamic approach to negotiations to overcome current stalemates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024