WTO Sets Eyes on Cameroon for 2026 Ministerial Conference

The World Trade Organization (WTO) members agreed on Monday to host the next ministerial conference in Cameroon in early 2026. The biennial event gathers trade ministers globally to negotiate and set trade rules, according to a statement from the trade body.

Cameroon's ambassador, Salomon Eheth, expressed hopes during a WTO meeting in Geneva that the March 26-29, 2026, event will showcase the potential of Cameroon and Africa for global investment and sustainable development. However, analysts predict a challenging future for the three-decade-old WTO, with potential trade wars anticipated under the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on January 20.

The organization has had difficulty concluding negotiations, with the last meeting in Abu Dhabi in February yielding minimal results. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who secured a second term in November, emphasized the importance of adopting a fresh and dynamic approach to negotiations to overcome current stalemates.

