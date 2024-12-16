Left Menu

Delhi High Court Advocates Flexible Attendance for Law Students

The Delhi High Court is advocating for a reduction in the baseline attendance requirement from 70% for law students, urging the Bar Council of India (BCI) to consider practical learning experiences like internships. The move follows a tragic incident highlighting the adverse effects of stringent attendance policies.

Updated: 16-12-2024 20:49 IST
The Delhi High Court has suggested that the mandatory attendance requirement for law students be reduced from the current 70%, seeking feedback from the Bar Council of India (BCI). This proposal takes into account the common practice where students intern with legal professionals to enhance their learning.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma indicated dissatisfaction with the existing BCI circular mandating biometric and CCTV attendance monitoring, labeling it as unrealistic. The court emphasized considering students' perspectives and real-world educational practices.

This discussion arises from a high-profile case concerning a student's suicide over attendance policies. The court continues to argue for re-evaluation of attendance norms in light of evolving educational methods and student mental health post-pandemic, with a decision deferred to February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

