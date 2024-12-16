Chaos Unleashed: Violent Dispute at 'Jail Ki Roti Boti'

A violent disturbance erupted at the 'Jail Ki Roti Boti' restaurant, nestled in the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk, as reported by police on Monday.

Allegedly triggered by a liquor sale dispute, a group assaulted three individuals and set a Maruti car ablaze, causing widespread havoc.

The incident, involving operator Harish Sharma and leading to grievous injuries, saw no formal complaint filed yet, highlighting law enforcement's ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)