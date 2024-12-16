Chaos Unleashed: Violent Dispute at 'Jail Ki Roti Boti'
A violent incident unfolded at 'Jail Ki Roti Boti' restaurant near Sohna Chowk, as a group attacked patrons and vandalized property over a liquor-related dispute. Harish Sharma, the operator, and others, faced assaults, leading to injuries and significant damage. Despite the chaos, no formal complaint surfaced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A violent disturbance erupted at the 'Jail Ki Roti Boti' restaurant, nestled in the old jail complex near Sohna Chowk, as reported by police on Monday.
Allegedly triggered by a liquor sale dispute, a group assaulted three individuals and set a Maruti car ablaze, causing widespread havoc.
The incident, involving operator Harish Sharma and leading to grievous injuries, saw no formal complaint filed yet, highlighting law enforcement's ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
