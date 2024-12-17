Govt to Seek Public Input on Reforming Disability Support Services in 2025

The Government is committed to delivering a fair, consistent, and sustainable disability support system, and will begin public consultation early next year to ensure that the system meets the needs of disabled people, their families, and carers, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston announced.

“We are determined to build a disability support system that is equitable and responsive to the needs of disabled people across New Zealand,” Minister Upston said. “As part of this commitment, we will be consulting with the wider disability community to ensure that we deliver services that are fair, consistent, transparent, and sustainable.”

Building a More Effective Disability Support System

Earlier this year, an independent review highlighted serious concerns with the previous government’s management of the disability support system. The review found that the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha was not adequately prepared to deliver these essential services.

In response, the Government has already implemented steps to stabilise the system, and Cabinet will continue to review disability support services in 2025, focusing on the implementation of seven key recommendations from the review. These recommendations are designed to address urgent issues, ensure the system operates more consistently and transparently, and make the system financially sustainable for the long term.

Focus on Community Consultation

A central part of the next phase of reforms will involve establishing clear eligibility criteria and guidelines for Flexible Funding. While there has been some initial consultation with the disability community, Minister Upston emphasized that broader community feedback is critical to shaping the next steps of the reform process.

“We know that the voices of disabled people, their families, and carers must be at the heart of these changes,” said Minister Upston. “The consultation process will be crucial to ensuring that the system delivers services based on need and provides fair and equal support to all.”

To facilitate this, the Disability Support Services Taskforce will begin formal consultations in early 2025, focusing initially on stabilising the disability system. The taskforce will use feedback from an online survey conducted earlier this year, which collected input from over 1,550 disabled people, their families, and carers. This feedback will inform the creation of a discussion document that will serve as the foundation for broader public consultations.

Next Steps and Engagement Opportunities

Minister Upston encouraged the wider disability community to participate in the upcoming consultations, ensuring that the views and experiences of those directly impacted by disability support services are reflected in the reform process.

“This is an opportunity for the disability community to help shape the future of the support system,” said Minister Upston. “After the consultation process, we will review the feedback and present options to Cabinet for final decisions.”

Details on how to participate in the consultation will be available in early 2025, and people are encouraged to subscribe to the Disability Support Services (DSS) newsletter for regular updates on the reform process. The newsletter can be accessed through the DSS website: www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz.

“The Government is focused on delivering services that meet the needs of disabled people, both now and in the future,” Minister Upston concluded. Key Reform Focus Areas:

Stabilising the disability support system by addressing urgent concerns highlighted in the independent review.

Consulting with the wider disability community to inform future reforms, including eligibility criteria and Flexible Funding guidelines.

Implementing recommendations for a fair, consistent, transparent, and financially sustainable disability support system.

Launching consultations in early 2025, with feedback shaping the final policy decisions.

Further Information: To stay updated on the consultation process and receive regular updates, interested parties can subscribe to the DSS newsletter at www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz.