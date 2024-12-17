Govt Enhances Security in Emergency Departments with $31M Budget

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has reiterated the Government’s zero-tolerance stance on violence in emergency departments (EDs) across New Zealand, highlighting new safety measures, including additional security personnel and targeted training, to protect both healthcare workers and patients this summer.

“Staff and patients in our emergency departments deserve to feel safe and supported when working or visiting our hospitals, especially during the busy and stressful holiday period,” says Dr Reti.

Strengthening Security Across New Zealand's Emergency Departments

The Government is taking further steps to enhance security in emergency departments (EDs) by committing $31 million over four years, as part of Budget 2024. This funding aims to ensure safety across EDs nationwide, particularly during peak periods such as summer when EDs are busier due to seasonal events and accidents.

The funding will be used to:

Increase security for eight high-priority EDs across the country, including Auckland, Wellington, Middlemore, and Dunedin hospitals.

Implement surge capacity for security services during busy periods across all 33 EDs.

Provide additional training to over 1,000 frontline security staff to handle challenging situations, focusing on de-escalation techniques and safe restraint methods.

$31 Million Commitment and Its Impact

Dr Reti explained that the $31 million commitment will fund the recruitment of 44 full-time security personnel, a key part of the Government's approach to improving safety in the busiest EDs. Most of these positions have been filled, and temporary coverage is being provided while the remaining roles are filled.

“This funding is already having an impact, with the majority of new security personnel now in place. We are continuing to recruit and ensure we have adequate security cover, especially in Auckland, Wellington, Middlemore, and Dunedin hospitals,” Dr Reti said.

Additionally, Budget 2024 introduced a flexible funding package to help Health New Zealand (Health NZ) deploy additional security across all EDs during times of heightened demand, such as during summer events, festivals, and holidays. Twenty hospitals will benefit from extra funding this summer, with more resources available to respond to major incidents or emergencies.

Training Programs for Enhanced Safety

To complement the increase in security staff, Dr Reti also highlighted the introduction of additional training for emergency department security teams and clinical staff. This training is designed to enhance their ability to manage difficult situations safely, using de-escalation strategies and techniques to ensure the well-being of patients and staff alike.

The first training sessions will begin on January 13, 2025, with the goal of ensuring all eight high-priority EDs are fully trained by May 2025.

“Ensuring our security teams, behavioural incident leads, and clinical staff are well-prepared for challenging situations is a crucial step in maintaining a safe environment for everyone in EDs,” Dr Reti added.

Focus on Public Safety and Well-being

The increase in security measures is part of the Government's 100-day plan prioritising security in emergency departments. Dr Reti emphasized that the initiatives aim to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all, particularly in high-pressure settings like EDs.

“Everyone—whether they are working or visiting our EDs—should feel safe and supported. These steps ensure we are taking the necessary actions to protect the safety of our healthcare staff, patients, and the wider public.”

Summary of Key Initiatives:

$31 million funding over four years to increase security across New Zealand’s EDs.

44 additional full-time security personnel in eight high-priority EDs.

Flexible funding package for surge capacity across all 33 EDs, with a focus on summer events.

$408,000 allocated for surge security in response to major incidents.

Training in de-escalation and safe restraint for security teams and clinical staff, with full training in place by May 2025.

By reinforcing security and focusing on training, the Government aims to ensure that New Zealand’s emergency departments are well-prepared to provide safe, quality care while maintaining a secure environment for all involved.