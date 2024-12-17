Global Labour Force Sees Growing Role of Migrants: ILO Report Highlights Employment Trends and Challenges

International migrants continue to play a crucial role in the global labour market, making up 4.7% of the global workforce in 2022, according to the latest report released by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The findings, detailed in the ILO Global Estimates on International Migrant Workers, underscore both the contributions and challenges facing migrant workers across regions and industries.

The report reveals that 167.7 million international migrants participated in the labour force in 2022, marking a significant increase of 30 million workers compared to 2013, a rise primarily driven by growth between 2013 and 2019. Of the total:

102.7 million were men

64.9 million were women

These figures highlight persistent gender gaps in migrant employment while showcasing the expanding role of migrants in host countries' economies.

High-Income Countries Lead in Migrant Workforce

The distribution of migrant workers remained concentrated in high-income countries, which absorbed 68.4% of the total migrant labour force (114.7 million workers). Meanwhile:

17.4% (29.2 million) of migrant workers were in upper-middle-income countries

Other income groups accounted for smaller shares of the global migrant workforce

Regional Breakdown: Europe and Arab States Shift

Regionally, the majority of migrants in the labour force were found in:

Northern, Southern, and Western Europe

Northern America

Arab States

The report shows a slight increase in Europe’s share of migrant workers, rising from 22.5% in 2013 to 23.3% in 2022. Conversely, both Northern America and the Arab States experienced minor declines in their shares of the migrant workforce.

Labour Market Inclusion: Gender Gaps and Unemployment

While migrants make significant economic contributions, they face greater employment challenges compared to non-migrants:

155.6 million migrants were employed in 2022, while 12.1 million were unemployed

Migrants experienced a higher unemployment rate of 7.2%, compared to 5.2% for non-migrants

Gender disparities were notable:

Migrant women’s employment-to-population ratio was 48.1%

Migrant men’s employment-to-population ratio stood at 72.8%

Unemployment for migrant women reached 8.7%, significantly higher than for migrant men (6.2%)

The report identifies multiple barriers contributing to these challenges, including language obstacles, discrimination, unrecognized qualifications, and gender-based expectations. Limited access to affordable childcare also exacerbates difficulties for migrant women seeking employment.

The Growing Importance of the Care Economy

A notable trend observed in the report is the significant role of migrants in the services sector, particularly in care and domestic work:

68.4% of migrants were employed in the services sector, compared to 51.5% of non-migrants

28.8% of migrant women worked in the care economy, compared to 19.2% of non-migrant women

12.4% of migrant men were in care-related work, compared to 6.2% of non-migrant men

The high demand for care workers globally has made migrants—particularly women—indispensable in addressing labour shortages in domestic and healthcare services.

Addressing Migrant Worker Needs: Policy Priorities

The ILO report emphasizes the need for targeted policies to address the unique challenges faced by migrant workers. Recommendations include:

Improving access to decent work opportunities Enhancing protections to ensure fair treatment and equal employment opportunities Promoting recognition of skills and qualifications to better integrate migrants into labour markets

Given the essential role of migrants in high-demand sectors, ensuring inclusive labour markets and equitable employment opportunities is key to fostering sustainable development.

A Call for Action

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo stressed the urgency of supporting migrant workers, saying:

“Migrant workers are indispensable in addressing global labour shortages and contributing to economic growth. Ensuring their rights and access to decent work is not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity.”

Looking Forward

The report highlights that as the global demand for labour grows, migrant workers will play an increasingly vital role in sustaining economies, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, domestic work, and services. Policymakers are urged to strengthen labour laws, reduce systemic barriers, and promote inclusive economic growth that leverages the full potential of international migrants.

By addressing the challenges faced by migrant workers—especially women—the global community can create a fairer, more productive labour market that benefits both host countries and migrant populations.