C-DOT and Silizium Circuits Partner to Develop LEO Satellite Components and GNSS RF Front-End ASIC under TTDF Scheme

In a major step toward advancing India’s indigenous next-generation telecommunications technology, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT)—the premier telecom R&D center under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India—has signed a pivotal agreement with Silizium Circuits Pvt Ltd, a fabless semiconductor IP and SoC startup incubated under FABCI (Fabless Chip Design Incubator) at IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration focuses on the design and development of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite components and GNSS RF Front-End ASIC.

The agreement was formalized under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF), an initiative launched by the DoT to support Indian startups, R&D institutions, and academia in designing, developing, and commercializing indigenous telecommunication products and solutions. The TTDF aims to bridge India’s digital divide by enabling affordable and widespread broadband and mobile services, particularly in underserved rural and remote areas.

Driving Innovation in Satellite Communication

With support from the TTDF scheme, Silizium Circuits will develop advanced semiconductor solutions for LEO satellite communication systems. This project is poised to address critical technological challenges, including:

Power efficiency for sustainable satellite operations.

High-speed data transmission for robust communication.

Signal integrity to ensure reliability and performance.

The cutting-edge semiconductor solutions will significantly enhance India’s satellite communication ecosystem, supporting various LEO satellite infrastructure projects that cater to both domestic and global markets. The development aligns with India’s vision of a self-reliant, future-ready communication network, advancing connectivity in urban and rural regions and enabling the delivery of next-generation broadband services.

Key Stakeholders and Ceremony Highlights

The agreement was signed at a formal ceremony attended by:

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT

Mr. Rijin John, Co-Founder & CEO of Silizium Circuits

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Dalela and Ms. Shikha Srivastava, Directors of C-DOT

Senior officials from the Department of Telecommunications, including Dr. Parag Agarwal, DDG (TTDF), and Shri Vinod Kumar, DDG (SRI)

During the ceremony, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay emphasized the critical need for developing homegrown semiconductor chips to fulfill India's communication technology requirements. He reiterated C-DOT's commitment to providing full infrastructure and support during the implementation of this project.

Strategic Importance

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to become a global leader in satellite communication technology. The development of LEO satellite components and GNSS RF Front-End ASICs will strengthen India’s capabilities in:

Satellite infrastructure development

Promoting innovation in semiconductor technology

Reducing reliance on foreign technologies

Enabling enhanced connectivity across remote, underserved, and rural regions

Advancing the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat

The partnership aligns with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, fostering self-sufficiency in critical technologies. By leveraging Silizium Circuits' expertise in analog, RF, and mixed-signal semiconductor design, the project will contribute to creating high-performance communication systems tailored to India’s needs and global standards.

This initiative is expected to have far-reaching impacts on India’s telecom and satellite sectors, advancing the country’s vision of becoming a future-ready, self-reliant leader in the global satellite communication ecosystem.