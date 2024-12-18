Left Menu

Justice Served: Family Convicted in 2012 Dowry Death Case

Four members of a family have been convicted for the death of Rina, who was set ablaze by her in-laws over a dowry dispute in 2012. The victim's husband and brother-in-law received life sentences, while her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were given 10 and 20-year prison terms, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:22 IST
Justice Served: Family Convicted in 2012 Dowry Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a sessions court has convicted four family members involved in a dowry death case dating back to 2012. The case, which stirred widespread attention due to its tragic circumstances, culminated in the sentencing of the accused, including the victim's husband and in-laws.

According to Government Counsel Sanjeev Chauhan, the court sentenced Neeraj, Rina's husband, and his brother Deepu to life imprisonment. The court also handed down lesser sentences to Shanti Devi, the victim's mother-in-law, and Meenu, her sister-in-law, at 10 and 20 years, respectively. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000.

The dowry death case came to light following Sarvesh Kumar's complaint, which detailed the horrifying events leading to his daughter Rina's death. Despite initial reluctance from the police to file an FIR, persistent legal efforts by Kumar resulted in charges being brought against the accused, leading to the latest convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024