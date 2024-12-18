Justice Served: Family Convicted in 2012 Dowry Death Case
Four members of a family have been convicted for the death of Rina, who was set ablaze by her in-laws over a dowry dispute in 2012. The victim's husband and brother-in-law received life sentences, while her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were given 10 and 20-year prison terms, respectively.
In a significant ruling, a sessions court has convicted four family members involved in a dowry death case dating back to 2012. The case, which stirred widespread attention due to its tragic circumstances, culminated in the sentencing of the accused, including the victim's husband and in-laws.
According to Government Counsel Sanjeev Chauhan, the court sentenced Neeraj, Rina's husband, and his brother Deepu to life imprisonment. The court also handed down lesser sentences to Shanti Devi, the victim's mother-in-law, and Meenu, her sister-in-law, at 10 and 20 years, respectively. Each convict was also fined Rs 25,000.
The dowry death case came to light following Sarvesh Kumar's complaint, which detailed the horrifying events leading to his daughter Rina's death. Despite initial reluctance from the police to file an FIR, persistent legal efforts by Kumar resulted in charges being brought against the accused, leading to the latest convictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
