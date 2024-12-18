Construction of Temporary Dome for SA Parliament Underway to Facilitate 2025 SONA

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has officially commenced the construction of a temporary dome to serve as Parliament’s interim home in Cape Town. The project is part of ongoing recovery efforts following the devastating fire that gutted Parliament two years ago.

The Director-General of the DPWI, Sifiso Mdakane, conducted the official site handover for the dome installation to contractors at the Niewmeester Parking Site within the Parliamentary Precinct on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the DPWI, the dome will function as a temporary parliamentary chamber for the next 24 months while the original Parliament building undergoes reconstruction. The project aims to be completed in just 24 days to ensure readiness for the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the subsequent reopening of Parliament.

“The erection of this structure is a cost-saving measure, minimizing the state’s expenses on alternative accommodations for Parliament during this period,” the department said.

Key Developments

Resource Deployment:

Eight 12-meter containers carrying all the necessary components for the dome have been transported from the Defence Force storage facility in Pretoria to Cape Town.

Construction materials and prefabricated components are ready for assembly, ensuring rapid project execution.

Leadership and Oversight:

The project has been endorsed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson.

It is being managed by the Chief Professional Architect from the Prestige Unit of the DPWI, along with a team of construction experts.

Timeline:

The setup of the dome is projected to conclude within 24 days, aligning with the deadlines for the 2025 parliamentary calendar.

The temporary structure is designed to accommodate all parliamentary activities effectively during the reconstruction phase.

Cost-Efficiency:

The temporary dome structure is anticipated to significantly reduce costs associated with renting external venues or alternative accommodations for parliamentary proceedings over the next two years.

Public Communication and Transparency

The department has committed to providing regular updates on the progress of the dome construction and its readiness for official handover to Parliament.

Future Implications

The construction of the dome represents a pivotal step in maintaining governmental continuity while addressing the logistical challenges posed by the destruction of the original Parliament building. It highlights the government’s commitment to cost-effective solutions and timely delivery of infrastructure critical to the nation’s governance.

This interim measure not only ensures the uninterrupted functioning of South Africa’s legislative body but also sets a precedent for efficient disaster recovery in state infrastructure.