Arunachal Pradesh CM Addresses Corruption, Celebrates Police Recruits

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu warns against corruption, speaking at the Passing-Out Parade of police recruits. He highlights initiatives to regularise nurses' jobs and promote police personnel. The 49th batch of 885 recruits includes the largest contingent of constables to date. Special grades ensure career progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:51 IST
Chief Minister Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has issued a stern warning to government employees against engaging in corrupt practices. Addressing the 49th batch of police recruits at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Khandu stressed the need to eradicate corruption, particularly highlighting rumors of monetary demands for nurse job regularisation.

Khandu shared his surprise at reports of contractual nurses willing to pay for job regularisation despite cabinet decisions to systemically incorporate them into the system. He has asked the Director General of Police to investigate the claims, promising strong action if allegations prove true.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the new police recruits on joining the force and announced measures to ensure career progression, including special grade promotions. This initiative addresses longstanding grievances regarding the lack of promotions for police personnel, aiming to boost morale and efficiency across the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

