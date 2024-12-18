Rebuilding Bridges: India-China Dialogue Revived After Five Years

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday, signaling a thaw in relations between India and China. The dialogue focused on reviving institutional exchanges in key areas like economy, trade, and culture to foster stable bilateral relations.

Doval participated in the 23rd round of Special Representatives talks, the first such meeting since 2019, with both sides underlining the strategic significance of this engagement. The talks are crucial as they coincide with the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two Asian giants.

The discussions aim to manage peace along the Line of Actual Control and find a solution to boundary issues. The resumption of these talks is seen as a pivotal step in re-establishing high-level diplomatic communications and addressing unresolved border tensions.

