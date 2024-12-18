Left Menu

Rebuilding Bridges: India-China Dialogue Revived After Five Years

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to discuss reviving India-China dialogue and cooperation, marking a significant step in restoring bilateral relations. This meeting is the first since 2019 and aims at addressing border issues and fostering economic and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:18 IST
Rebuilding Bridges: India-China Dialogue Revived After Five Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Wednesday, signaling a thaw in relations between India and China. The dialogue focused on reviving institutional exchanges in key areas like economy, trade, and culture to foster stable bilateral relations.

Doval participated in the 23rd round of Special Representatives talks, the first such meeting since 2019, with both sides underlining the strategic significance of this engagement. The talks are crucial as they coincide with the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two Asian giants.

The discussions aim to manage peace along the Line of Actual Control and find a solution to boundary issues. The resumption of these talks is seen as a pivotal step in re-establishing high-level diplomatic communications and addressing unresolved border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024