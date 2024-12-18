U.S. Weighs Ban on TP-Link Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

The U.S. government is considering a ban on Chinese firm TP-Link Technology Co amid national security concerns, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The home internet routers of TP-Link have been associated with cyberattacks, prompting an investigation by various U.S. departments.

In August, two U.S. lawmakers urged an investigation into TP-Link's activities and products, fearing that their routers could facilitate cyberattacks against the United States. Subsequently, the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments have launched separate probes, aimed at potentially banning the sale of these routers in the U.S. by next year.

The Commerce Department has subpoenaed TP-Link, while the Defense Department has started its investigation into the company's routers. Netgear, a TP-Link competitor, saw a sharp increase in shares following these developments. Concerns are growing that China's government might exploit these routers for future cyberattacks, reminiscent of the previously uncovered Volt Typhoon hacking campaign.

