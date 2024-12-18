Left Menu

U.S. Weighs Ban on TP-Link Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

The U.S. is contemplating a ban on China's TP-Link Technology Co over national security concerns linked to cyberattacks. Several U.S. departments are investigating the company, with a potential sales ban as early as next year. This scrutiny follows vulnerabilities and possible Beijing cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:46 IST
U.S. Weighs Ban on TP-Link Amid Cybersecurity Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government is considering a ban on Chinese firm TP-Link Technology Co amid national security concerns, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The home internet routers of TP-Link have been associated with cyberattacks, prompting an investigation by various U.S. departments.

In August, two U.S. lawmakers urged an investigation into TP-Link's activities and products, fearing that their routers could facilitate cyberattacks against the United States. Subsequently, the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments have launched separate probes, aimed at potentially banning the sale of these routers in the U.S. by next year.

The Commerce Department has subpoenaed TP-Link, while the Defense Department has started its investigation into the company's routers. Netgear, a TP-Link competitor, saw a sharp increase in shares following these developments. Concerns are growing that China's government might exploit these routers for future cyberattacks, reminiscent of the previously uncovered Volt Typhoon hacking campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024