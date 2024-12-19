Gauteng MEC Visits Relocated Tshwane TOLAB to Assess Service Delivery and Promote Road Safety

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, conducted her first official visit to the newly relocated Tshwane Transport Operating License Administrative Bodies (TOLAB) office in the heart of the city on Wednesday. This visit underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery and promoting safer roads during the festive season.

Speaking on the visit, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasized the importance of monitoring service delivery and providing support to departmental staff. “We were doing monitoring to ensure that services are provided to all public transport operators efficiently and effectively, and also to give support to the staff of the department in doing work on a daily basis,” she stated.

The Tshwane TOLAB, which was relocated to the ABSA Towers on Lilian Ngoyi Street in November, is part of Gauteng’s “one-stop service centres” initiative. It processes and awards road transport operating licenses, playing a crucial role in the province's public transport system.

Key Activities During the Visit

The MEC’s visit coincided with the final day for public transport operators to apply for special permits ahead of the 2024/2025 holiday season. Special permits accommodate the anticipated increase in interprovincial travel during the festive period.

During her visit, MEC Diale-Tlabela engaged with various stakeholders, including taxi and bus operators, to address their concerns and discuss the status of their applications. This interaction highlighted the department’s efforts to foster collaboration and improve the licensing experience for operators.

Promoting Road Safety During the Festive Season

In addition to assessing operations, the MEC used the visit to advocate for road safety, urging public transport operators to comply with traffic laws and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“Let us note that road safety is a shared responsibility. Therefore, let us all work together to prevent road accidents, injuries, and fatalities during this period,” Diale-Tlabela said, emphasizing the collective effort required to ensure safer roads.

Looking Ahead

The Department of Roads and Transport continues to encourage compliance among public transport operators, emphasizing the role of licensing centres like TOLAB in facilitating smooth operations. The relocation of the Tshwane TOLAB to a central location aims to improve accessibility and efficiency for operators and stakeholders alike.

By addressing key issues, promoting compliance, and advocating for road safety, the MEC’s visit reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public transport services and ensuring safer journeys for all during the festive season and beyond.