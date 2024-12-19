Left Menu

Gauteng MEC Visits Relocated Tshwane TOLAB to Assess Service Delivery and Promote Road Safety

Speaking on the visit, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasized the importance of monitoring service delivery and providing support to departmental staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:43 IST
Gauteng MEC Visits Relocated Tshwane TOLAB to Assess Service Delivery and Promote Road Safety
Efforts to Enhance Public Transport Licensing Services and Festive Road Safety Awareness Highlighted. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, conducted her first official visit to the newly relocated Tshwane Transport Operating License Administrative Bodies (TOLAB) office in the heart of the city on Wednesday. This visit underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery and promoting safer roads during the festive season.

Speaking on the visit, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasized the importance of monitoring service delivery and providing support to departmental staff. “We were doing monitoring to ensure that services are provided to all public transport operators efficiently and effectively, and also to give support to the staff of the department in doing work on a daily basis,” she stated.

The Tshwane TOLAB, which was relocated to the ABSA Towers on Lilian Ngoyi Street in November, is part of Gauteng’s “one-stop service centres” initiative. It processes and awards road transport operating licenses, playing a crucial role in the province's public transport system.

Key Activities During the Visit

The MEC’s visit coincided with the final day for public transport operators to apply for special permits ahead of the 2024/2025 holiday season. Special permits accommodate the anticipated increase in interprovincial travel during the festive period.

During her visit, MEC Diale-Tlabela engaged with various stakeholders, including taxi and bus operators, to address their concerns and discuss the status of their applications. This interaction highlighted the department’s efforts to foster collaboration and improve the licensing experience for operators.

Promoting Road Safety During the Festive Season

In addition to assessing operations, the MEC used the visit to advocate for road safety, urging public transport operators to comply with traffic laws and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

“Let us note that road safety is a shared responsibility. Therefore, let us all work together to prevent road accidents, injuries, and fatalities during this period,” Diale-Tlabela said, emphasizing the collective effort required to ensure safer roads.

Looking Ahead

The Department of Roads and Transport continues to encourage compliance among public transport operators, emphasizing the role of licensing centres like TOLAB in facilitating smooth operations. The relocation of the Tshwane TOLAB to a central location aims to improve accessibility and efficiency for operators and stakeholders alike.

By addressing key issues, promoting compliance, and advocating for road safety, the MEC’s visit reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public transport services and ensuring safer journeys for all during the festive season and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024