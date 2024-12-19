Plate Cutting Ceremony for Advanced Patrol Vessels built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The Plate Cutting Ceremony for the first of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) and the first of six Next-Gen Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), took place on December 19, 2024, in Mumbai. This marks a significant step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. was awarded a ₹2,684 crore contract under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category to design, develop, and construct these cutting-edge vessels. Key features include:

Drone Integration for enhanced surveillance.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support decision-making processes.

Integrated Bridge System (IBS) to improve maneuverability.

Integrated Machinery Control System (IMCS) for efficient and streamlined vessel operations.

These state-of-the-art vessels represent a leap in technological innovation and capability, ensuring the Indian Coast Guard remains prepared to address a range of maritime challenges.

Significance for National Security

The induction of these vessels will enhance India’s maritime security in several ways:

Coastal Surveillance and Security: Strengthening efforts to secure India’s vast 7,500 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Rapid Response: Enabling faster deployment to counter emerging maritime threats.

Search and Rescue (SAR): Facilitating critical operations to protect lives at sea.

Law Enforcement: Enhancing the enforcement of maritime laws to combat smuggling, piracy, and other illegal activities.

Reinforcing ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Indigenous Capabilities

The construction of these vessels underscores India’s commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence production. With their indigenous design and development, the project boosts domestic shipbuilding expertise, generates employment opportunities, and fosters the local defence manufacturing ecosystem.

MDL’s collaboration with advanced technology providers and Indian enterprises is a testament to the synergistic efforts under the Make in India initiative, ensuring world-class standards while reducing dependency on foreign suppliers.

Future Impact

These vessels are scheduled for delivery over the next few years, aligning with the government’s vision of modernizing and expanding the nation’s maritime defence capabilities. Once commissioned, they will empower the Indian Coast Guard to:

Safeguard national maritime interests more effectively.

Conduct humanitarian and disaster relief missions.

Collaborate with regional and international partners for ensuring stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Plate Cutting Ceremony is a pivotal moment, symbolizing India’s technological advancements and unwavering commitment to maritime security. As these advanced patrol vessels join the Indian Coast Guard fleet, they will significantly strengthen the nation’s ability to protect its maritime domain and uphold peace and security in the region.