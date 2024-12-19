Macron Urged for Greater Aid After Cyclone Chido's Devastation
In the aftermath of Cyclone Chido wreaking havoc on Mayotte, France has requested 10,000 tents and emergency accommodation through the European mechanism. Residents have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to increase aid as he visits the devastated overseas territory where many are feared dead.
The French foreign ministry announced that France has sought 10,000 tents and emergency shelters from the European emergency mechanism to assist Mayotte following Cyclone Chido's destruction.
French President Emmanuel Macron faced appeals for more substantial aid as he visited Mayotte on Thursday, with residents expressing despair over the crisis.
The aftermath of the cyclone has left scores feared dead, amplifying calls for immediate and increased response from France to address the dire situation.
