Macron Urged for Greater Aid After Cyclone Chido's Devastation

The French foreign ministry announced that France has sought 10,000 tents and emergency shelters from the European emergency mechanism to assist Mayotte following Cyclone Chido's destruction.

French President Emmanuel Macron faced appeals for more substantial aid as he visited Mayotte on Thursday, with residents expressing despair over the crisis.

The aftermath of the cyclone has left scores feared dead, amplifying calls for immediate and increased response from France to address the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)