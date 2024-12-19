Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on J&K, Re-commits to Achieving ‘Terror-Free’ Region

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir today in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), RAW Chief, Chief of Army Staff, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reiterated the government's firm stance on countering terrorism, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism. He emphasized that the goal of a ‘Terror-Free Jammu and Kashmir’ will be achieved swiftly with continued focus on security and necessary resource mobilization. The Home Minister also stated that the Modi Government, with the collective efforts of all security forces, is committed to establishing complete dominance over terrorism in the region.

Shri Amit Shah highlighted the unprecedented participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recent Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, a clear indication of their confidence in the democratic process and trust in the country’s governance. He commended the security agencies for their outstanding efforts which have led to a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration attempts, and the recruitment of youth into terrorist organizations.

The Union Home Minister acknowledged that, thanks to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been severely crippled and is almost eradicated. In light of this, he urged the security agencies to maintain their efforts in a coordinated manner and focus on the elimination of terrorism completely from the region.

Actionable Plans for Future

In particular, Shri Amit Shah emphasized the importance of the Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan, urging the security forces to implement these strategies in mission mode to ensure a lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reaffirmation of Government’s Support

The Home Minister further assured that all necessary resources will be allocated to the security forces to support their operations and that the government remains fully committed to providing a safe and secure environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Strengthened Security Coordination

In his address, Shri Amit Shah stressed the importance of strong coordination between all security agencies and government bodies to bring about lasting peace and security in the region. He also underscored the need for a holistic approach involving military, intelligence agencies, and local police forces to ensure the continuous dismantling of terrorist networks.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to continue their relentless efforts towards the goal of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir while further strengthening security measures and maintaining the momentum of recent successes.