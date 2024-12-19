Dr. Jitendra Singh Advocates Synergy of Sectors as Key to ViksitBharat @ 2047

In a stirring address at the Dr Rajendra Prasad National Convention hosted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh hailed young civil servants as the “architects of Viksit Bharat @ 2047”, underscoring their pivotal role in shaping India’s future. The convention, which was attended by civil servants, academicians, industry leaders, and students, focused on the crucial role young leaders will play in transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary year, 2047.

Dr. Singh described civil servants as the driving force of change in the country and stated that their vision, commitment, and innovative approach would be critical in realizing the national goal of a developed India. He reiterated the government's resolve to empower the youth and highlighted several key measures introduced under the Union Budget 2024-25, aimed at equipping the younger generation with the necessary skills and opportunities.

Key Initiatives for Empowering Youth

Dr. Singh outlined several government initiatives aimed at preparing India’s youth to thrive in a globalized economy:

Advanced skill training for 20 lakh youth to provide them with cutting-edge capabilities.

Modernization of 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to improve technical education and skill development infrastructure.

Internship opportunities for one crore young people, giving them practical exposure and experience in various sectors.

These initiatives, Dr. Singh emphasized, are designed to ensure that India’s youth are well-prepared to lead the country towards its ambitious development goals.

Focus on Inclusivity and Women's Empowerment

Dr. Singh also stressed the importance of inclusivity, particularly the enhanced participation of women in the workforce, as a key element in India’s development journey. He pointed to measures such as:

Working women’s hostels and crèches to support women’s participation in the workforce.

Market access for women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which empower women to become active contributors to the economy.

He called these initiatives game-changers, emphasizing that they would help ensure that women have an equal role in India’s progress.

Commitment to Sustainable Development and Green Energy Leadership

The Union Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on creating world-class infrastructure and fostering sustainable development. He praised initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, aimed at modernizing infrastructure, and highlighted India’s leadership in green energy. Notably, Dr. Singh discussed India’s ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, underlining the nation’s commitment to addressing climate change through clean energy investments.

Furthermore, he spotlighted India’s growing prominence in technological innovation, with advancements in fields like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and renewable energy. He attributed this progress to policies such as Digital India and the Atal Innovation Mission, which have facilitated the country’s rise as a hub for cutting-edge technologies.

India’s Growing Global Leadership

Dr. Singh also lauded India’s successful G20 Presidency, noting its pivotal role in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and digital transformation. He expressed confidence that India would continue to assert itself as a strong global voice, advocating for equitable solutions to shared global problems.

A Call to Action for Civil Servants

In conclusion, Dr. Singh issued a powerful call to action for young civil servants, urging them to take full ownership of the nation’s growth story. He reminded them of the immense responsibility they carry in translating policies into tangible outcomes and ensuring that development reaches every corner of the country, benefiting all citizens.

“You are not just administrators; you are the architects of our future,” he said. “The vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 rests on your shoulders. Together, let us build an India that is not only developed but also inclusive, sustainable, and a global leader in every sense.”

The Minister’s address left the audience deeply inspired and motivated, serving as a reminder of the collective responsibility of every citizen to achieve India’s dream of becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation by 2047.