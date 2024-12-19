Left Menu

Kenya's Silent Epidemic: Tackling the Surge in Gender-Based Violence

Kenya has declared gender-based violence as its top security threat, with alarming rates of femicide reported. Authorities, alongside human rights groups, are taking significant steps to address this crisis, including investigations and forming specialized units to combat this epidemic. A UN report highlights Africa's high rates of partner-related femicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:23 IST
The Kenyan government has named gender-based violence as the most severe security threat facing the nation. Recent data reveals that 100 women have been killed by known individuals, including intimate partners, in the past four months alone.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addressed the escalating situation, terming it "the elephant in the room.'' While many cases have been investigated, they currently remain pending in court.

Since September 2023, a concerning 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence have emerged. In response, the police inspector general initiated a specialized unit targeting femicides in the country.

With human rights groups holding demonstrations for justice, a recent UN report indicates that in 2023, Africa recorded the highest partner-related femicide rates globally.

In November, President William Ruto called for detailed police investigations into these cases, emphasizing the disturbing prevalence of intimate partner violence and the urgent need for change. In parallel, Kenya's Cabinet has approved the formation of a presidential working group focused on eradicating gender-based violence.

