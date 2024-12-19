Kenya's Silent Epidemic: Tackling the Surge in Gender-Based Violence

The Kenyan government has named gender-based violence as the most severe security threat facing the nation. Recent data reveals that 100 women have been killed by known individuals, including intimate partners, in the past four months alone.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi addressed the escalating situation, terming it "the elephant in the room.'' While many cases have been investigated, they currently remain pending in court.

Since September 2023, a concerning 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence have emerged. In response, the police inspector general initiated a specialized unit targeting femicides in the country.

With human rights groups holding demonstrations for justice, a recent UN report indicates that in 2023, Africa recorded the highest partner-related femicide rates globally.

In November, President William Ruto called for detailed police investigations into these cases, emphasizing the disturbing prevalence of intimate partner violence and the urgent need for change. In parallel, Kenya's Cabinet has approved the formation of a presidential working group focused on eradicating gender-based violence.

