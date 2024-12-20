Left Menu

Scandal in the City: Bribery Charges Shake New York's Political Landscape

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, faces bribery charges as announced by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Accused of using her mayoral position in a scheme of bribery, conspiracy, and money laundering, she resigned recently. Separately, Mayor Adams faces federal corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:19 IST
Scandal in the City: Bribery Charges Shake New York's Political Landscape

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, once a prominent aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, now finds herself embroiled in a legal scandal. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced an indictment against her on charges of bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy.

The allegations state that Lewis-Martin leveraged her position as the Chief Advisor to the Mayor in a long-term corruption scheme. She resigned just this past weekend following the indictment announcement. Attempts to reach her lawyer for comments were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams is contending with his own legal challenges. An unrelated federal indictment accuses him of accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals. Adams vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has declared his intention to contest the charges in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024