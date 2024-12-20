Scandal in the City: Bribery Charges Shake New York's Political Landscape

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, once a prominent aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, now finds herself embroiled in a legal scandal. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced an indictment against her on charges of bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy.

The allegations state that Lewis-Martin leveraged her position as the Chief Advisor to the Mayor in a long-term corruption scheme. She resigned just this past weekend following the indictment announcement. Attempts to reach her lawyer for comments were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams is contending with his own legal challenges. An unrelated federal indictment accuses him of accepting illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel from Turkish nationals. Adams vehemently denies any wrongdoing and has declared his intention to contest the charges in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)