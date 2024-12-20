State Highway 1 Ngāruawāhia Expressway Upgrades Completed, Enhancing Safety and Efficiency

The completion of remedial works and safety upgrades on the Ngāruawāhia section of State Highway 1’s Waikato Expressway has been announced by Transport Minister Simeon Brown, marking a significant improvement for motorists traveling north of Hamilton.

“All lanes are now open to traffic, and I’d like to thank road users for their patience while NZTA worked on this critical project,” Mr. Brown said. “Finishing these upgrades before the Christmas holidays ensures a safer, faster, and more reliable journey for motorists on this key transport route.”

Upgraded to Meet 110km/h Speed Standard

The upgrades bring the Ngāruawāhia section in line with the standards of neighboring expressway sections, allowing vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 110 km/h. This enhancement aims to support quicker, more efficient movement of people and freight.

“As Minister of Transport, my focus is on ensuring that New Zealand’s roads enable the safe and swift transportation of people and goods. These improvements to the Waikato Expressway are a step forward in achieving that vision,” Mr. Brown added.

Key Remedial Works Completed

NZTA contractors spent over two years executing a range of upgrades to ensure the durability and safety of the Ngāruawāhia Expressway section. The works included:

Sealing the median area: To prevent moisture from entering the pavement, reducing the risk of future failures.

Reshaping outside lanes: To enhance durability and provide smoother travel.

Improved drainage: Ensuring better water management to maintain pavement quality.

Asphalt surfacing: For a safer, more comfortable driving experience.

Pavement treatments: Adjusted to the condition of the existing pavement.

Enhanced Safety Features

The safety improvements incorporated into the project were comprehensive, addressing the needs of both motorists and emergency responders:

Continuous side barriers : Upgraded to enhance protection.

: Upgraded to enhance protection. Emergency service bays : Additional turnaround bays for quicker access and response times.

: Additional turnaround bays for quicker access and response times. Shoulder widening and lighting relocation: Ensuring a safer roadway environment.

“The new barriers mean that the remaining remedial works can be carried out safely without disrupting traffic flow,” Mr. Brown explained.

Additional Features and Future Benefits

The project’s completion aligns with broader efforts to improve national transport infrastructure and bolster regional connectivity. Alongside the upgrades, the Government has committed to ongoing monitoring and maintenance to ensure long-term road quality.

Future enhancements to the expressway network, including advanced traffic management systems and regular safety audits, are also planned. These measures aim to minimize disruptions and provide drivers with real-time updates on road conditions.

A Welcome Relief for Motorists

The Waikato Expressway, a critical link for New Zealand’s freight and passenger traffic, is now more robust and equipped to handle increased volumes during peak travel times.

“Finishing these works before the holiday rush is a milestone. It will provide road users with smoother, safer journeys as they navigate this essential corridor,” Mr. Brown said.

Motorists are encouraged to continue driving safely and adhere to posted speed limits as they experience the benefits of the newly upgraded section of the expressway.