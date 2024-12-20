Left Menu

Kerala High Court Advocates Strict Measures Against Hospital Vandalism

The Kerala High Court has emphasized the sanctity of hospitals, declaring them as 'temples of modern society.' In a recent judgment, the court advocated for stringent legal measures against vandalism, reinforcing the need for legislative amendments and setting conditions for granting bail to offenders.

The Kerala High Court has labeled hospitals as 'temples of modern society,' urging stringent legal actions against vandalism. This declaration was made by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan while granting bail to an accused involved in vandalizing an Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, causing damages of Rs 10,000.

Justice Kunhikrishnan asserted the necessity for legislative amendments in the 2012 Kerala Healthcare Act to impose stricter bail conditions in such cases. A bail condition imposed upon the accused was a deposit of Rs 10,000, refundable upon acquittal or used as compensation if found guilty.

Highlighting the issue of hospital vandalism as a significant problem often arising from perceived medical negligence, the court stressed the need for police intervention and judicial vigilance. It also directed the registry to forward the order to Kerala's Chief Secretary for potential amendments in the law.

