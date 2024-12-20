Andhra Pradesh to Resolve Land Disputes through Revenue Meetings

In a determined move to tackle perennial land disputes, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that his government would host a series of revenue meetings across the state. This initiative is set to address and resolve various land-related issues, aiming to bring long-standing disputes to a close.

During a meeting in Edupugallu village, Naidu reported having received more than 1.5 lakh petitions over the past six months. These petitions highlight problems such as record of rights, land grabbing, and house site claims. Naidu emphasized the urgent need to resolve these matters in a comprehensive and humane manner.

As reported by the Chief Minister, revenue meetings scheduled from December 2023 to January 2025 will be pivotal in mitigating land issues. With government backing, these sessions promise to update land records and offer passbooks with embedded QR codes, empowering landowners to verify land ownership efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)