Lok Sabha Speaker Calls for Collective Responsibility in Maintaining Parliamentary Decorum as Winter Session Concludes

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla emphasized the collective responsibility of all members to uphold the dignity and decorum of Parliament as the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha, the Winter Session, concluded today. Addressing the press, Shri Birla stressed that staging “dharnas” or demonstrations at any gates of Parliament is inappropriate and warned that Parliament reserves the right to take action against such violations.

“It is the duty of all members to adhere to the established norms and rules of conduct under all circumstances,” he stated, underscoring the importance of maintaining Parliament's decorum for its smooth functioning.

Session Overview

The Winter Session, which ran from November 25 to December 20, 2024, included 20 sittings over 62 hours of deliberations. The session saw significant legislative activity, including:

Bills Introduced: Five government bills were introduced during the session.

Bills Passed: Four bills were successfully passed, showcasing the legislative momentum despite disruptions.

In addition to legislative activities:

Questions and Issues Raised:

61 starred questions were answered orally.

Members raised 182 Matters of Urgent Public Importance during the Zero Hour.

397 matters were addressed under Rule 377.

Productivity: The overall productivity of the House during the session stood at 57.87%, reflecting a need for improved efficiency.

Notable Discussions and Events

Celebrating 75 Years of the Constitution: A two-day discussion, held on December 13-14, marked the Glorious Journey of 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India. Members reflected on the transformative milestones of the nation’s democracy.

Oaths and Welcoming Delegates:

On November 28, two newly elected members were sworn in, strengthening the representation in the Lok Sabha.

On December 17, the House welcomed a parliamentary delegation from Armenia led by H.E. Mr. Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. The visit underscored India’s commitment to fostering strong international parliamentary ties.

Speaker’s Appeal for Decorum

Shri Birla expressed concern about instances of protests near parliamentary premises, urging members to adhere to the rules to safeguard the integrity of the institution. “It is imperative that we preserve the sanctity of this temple of democracy,” he said, adding that disruptions undermine the productivity and effectiveness of parliamentary debates.

Looking Ahead

As the 18th Lok Sabha progresses, the focus remains on enhancing the effectiveness of parliamentary sessions and fostering a culture of constructive dialogue. Speaker Shri Birla’s call for maintaining decorum underscores a broader commitment to ensuring Parliament remains a pillar of democratic governance.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that preparations are underway for the forthcoming Budget Session, with expectations for robust debates and higher productivity.