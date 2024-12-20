Supreme Court Verdict: DND Flyway Toll-Free and Justice Delivered
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court declared the DND Flyway toll-free, criticizing NOIDA and the UP and Delhi governments for misusing power. This ruling ends NTBCL's toll collection, highlighting public trust breach and underlining implications for future PPP projects.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has ruled that the DND Flyway, connecting Delhi and Noida, will remain toll-free, offering relief to countless commuters. Sternly rebuking the NOIDA authority, along with the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments, the court highlighted blatant misuse of power.
The decision was a significant blow to Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL), which had appealed against a 2016 order prohibiting toll collections at the flyway. The court emphasized that NTBCL's recovery of project costs and substantial profits left no ground for continued toll imposition.
Highlighting improper actions by various authorities, the bench stressed that no undue profit should be derived from public resources. The ruling serves as a cautionary tale for future infrastructure projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, ensuring fair assessment and management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- DND Flyway
- toll-free
- NOIDA
- NTBCL
- public trust
- PPP projects
- motorists
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Starmer Unveils Six Bold Milestones to Regain Public Trust
SC says awarding contract to private firm NTBCL to collect toll from vehicles plying on Delhi-Noida DND flyway unjust, unfair.
SC pulls up NOIDA authority for delegating toll collection to private firm NTBCL, says it has resulted in unjust enrichment.