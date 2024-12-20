Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict: DND Flyway Toll-Free and Justice Delivered

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court declared the DND Flyway toll-free, criticizing NOIDA and the UP and Delhi governments for misusing power. This ruling ends NTBCL's toll collection, highlighting public trust breach and underlining implications for future PPP projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:38 IST
The Supreme Court has ruled that the DND Flyway, connecting Delhi and Noida, will remain toll-free, offering relief to countless commuters. Sternly rebuking the NOIDA authority, along with the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments, the court highlighted blatant misuse of power.

The decision was a significant blow to Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL), which had appealed against a 2016 order prohibiting toll collections at the flyway. The court emphasized that NTBCL's recovery of project costs and substantial profits left no ground for continued toll imposition.

Highlighting improper actions by various authorities, the bench stressed that no undue profit should be derived from public resources. The ruling serves as a cautionary tale for future infrastructure projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, ensuring fair assessment and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

