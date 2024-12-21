Syria at a Crossroads: Global Call for Unified Support in Rebuilding a Just, Democratic Future

A coalition of independent human rights experts issued a powerful call today for unified global support to help Syria navigate its critical transitional phase following the fall of the Assad regime. They emphasized the urgent need for justice, peace, and democratic governance as the country embarks on a new chapter in its history.

“This is a watershed moment in the region’s history, offering an unprecedented opportunity for lasting peace, justice, and reconciliation,” the experts said in a joint statement. They stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty while ending the cycle of lawlessness, violence, and persistent violations of international law.

Building an Inclusive and Democratic Future

The experts highlighted the need for an inclusive, democratic process to rebuild Syria, prioritizing human rights and addressing the needs of minorities, marginalised groups, and vulnerable populations. These include women, children, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons, returning refugees, and individuals at risk due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“The rehabilitation of Syria must be built on democratic principles that respect the human rights of all its people,” they said.

Justice and Accountability for Victims

A central focus of the experts’ recommendations is justice for victims of atrocities. They called for accountability for crimes including torture, sexual and gender-based violence, enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and human trafficking.

“Justice must be pursued through a credible judicial system focused on accountability, reparations, and reconciliation—not revenge,” they said. The experts urged the release of all arbitrarily detained persons, the safeguarding of evidence of gross human rights violations, and the active involvement of civil society in transitional justice processes.

Foreign Interference and Military Interventions

Syria’s conflict has been marked by extensive foreign intervention, transforming the nation into a battleground for proxy wars. The experts condemned recent unprovoked attacks by Israel, territorial occupations in the Golan Heights, and other incursions that destabilize the region and impede Syria’s recovery.

“Rehabilitation must remain free of foreign interference or aggression,” they asserted. “The political transition must be Syrian-led, inclusive, and considerate of all societal interests.”

Rebuilding Syria’s Infrastructure and Environment

Years of conflict have devastated Syria’s infrastructure, leaving widespread destruction that may constitute “domicide,” the experts noted. They called for substantial international investment in humanitarian assistance and reconstruction, with a focus on addressing environmental damage and rendering hazardous remnants of war harmless.

“Rebuilding efforts must prioritize human rights, ensuring the safe and dignified return of refugees and displaced persons who wish to return,” they said, adding that forced returns of Syrian nationals or former residents should not occur.

Women’s Leadership in Peacebuilding

The experts underscored the importance of gender equality and the participation of women in peacebuilding and transitional governance. They emphasized that women’s leadership is crucial to building an inclusive and democratic Syria.

Ending Sanctions and Supporting Humanitarian Needs

Calling for the immediate lifting of sanctions, the experts urged all relevant parties to prioritize Syria’s humanitarian needs. They also called for the repatriation of foreign nationals detained in north-east Syria, particularly women and children, following the collapse of the Islamic State in 2019.

A Vision for Syria’s Future

“All foreign occupying forces must leave Syria, and territorial incursions and attacks should cease immediately,” the experts demanded.

Expressing solidarity with the Syrian people, the experts concluded, “We support the people of Syria in their journey toward a democratic future and inclusive development. They deserve a just and dignified life, free from violence, and built on the principles of peace, justice, and equality.”

This collective appeal underscores the urgency of unified global action to support Syria’s recovery and ensure its transition is grounded in justice, human rights, and inclusivity.