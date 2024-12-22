High-Tech Heist: Gang Busted for Mobile Tower Theft Across Eight States

In a major breakthrough, law enforcement successfully arrested five individuals for allegedly stealing radio receiver units and baseband units from mobile phone towers spanning eight states, according to police sources.

The authorities reported recovering stolen goods worth Rs 7 crore, along with vehicles utilized in the crime, from the suspects' custody. These suspects have been identified as Shahrukh Malik, Wasim Malik, Anas Khan, Sahil Malik, and Quaum Mansoori.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sachchidanand, the apprehended gang was responsible for the theft of 74 mobile TV radio receiver units and 122 mobile tower baseband units. Their criminal activities extended to Delhi NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

