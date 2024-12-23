Ministers Urge Water Safety This Summer: Follow ‘Five Ways to Survive’

As summer beckons, Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop and ACC and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey are calling on New Zealanders to prioritize water safety when enjoying the country’s stunning beaches, lakes, and rivers.

“New Zealand’s waterways are a highlight of the Kiwi summer, but they also come with risks,” said Mr. Bishop. “On average, 36 families face the heartbreak of losing a loved one to a preventable drowning each summer. This is a stark reminder of the importance of water safety.”

Updated Water Safety Code

The ministers emphasized New Zealand’s updated Water Safety Code, which outlines the “Five Ways to Survive,” as a crucial guide for staying safe:

Choose Safe Swimming Spots: Prioritize patrolled beaches, as New Zealand’s coastline can be treacherous.

Wear a Lifejacket: A simple but essential precaution for boating and water activities.

Be Aware of Risks: Understand local conditions, tides, and currents before entering the water.

Stay Close to Children: Always supervise children near water to intervene if something goes wrong.

Know Your Limits: Avoid alcohol and assess your swimming ability before taking risks.

“It’s not rocket science. Small steps like wearing a lifejacket or choosing patrolled beaches can make all the difference,” said Mr. Bishop.

Increased Government Investment in Water Safety

Earlier this year, the government announced a $63.6 million investment to support Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard New Zealand, ensuring these frontline organizations can continue their vital work.

“These volunteer-driven organizations have saved countless lives,” said Mr. Doocey. “The additional funding supports operational expenses, rescue equipment, and facility maintenance, empowering them to respond effectively to emergencies.”

Alarming Drowning Statistics

Mr. Doocey pointed to alarming statistics from Water Safety NZ, noting that 17 people have drowned in boating incidents so far this year. Only one of these victims was wearing a lifejacket.

“Even strong swimmers are at risk. Lifejackets save lives—it’s that simple,” he stated.

Tips for a Safe Summer

To complement the government’s efforts, the ministers urged all Kiwis to:

Swim during patrolled hours at lifeguarded beaches.

Keep children within arm’s reach in or near water.

Avoid alcohol before water activities.

Check weather and water conditions before heading out.

“While drowning fatalities for 2024 are currently lower than at the same time last year, every preventable death is one too many. Achieving a safer summer will require collective responsibility,” said Mr. Doocey.

A Combined Effort for Safety

The ministers stressed that despite the heroic efforts of Surf Life Saving and Coastguard volunteers, water safety begins with individual responsibility.

“Let’s all work together to make this summer a safe one in, on, and around the water,” said Mr. Bishop.

With the holiday season in full swing, the government’s message is clear: by following simple safety measures, New Zealanders can enjoy the water while protecting themselves and their loved ones from preventable tragedies.