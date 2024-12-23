Department of Justice Condemns Vandalism and Arson at W Cape Court

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has strongly denounced acts of vandalism and arson that resulted in significant damage to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court in the Western Cape. Protestors on Saturday targeted the court, setting parts of it on fire, vandalizing its infrastructure, and stealing essential equipment.

In response to the attack, the DJCOD has collaborated with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to secure the court premises and prevent further incidents. Additional security guards and 24-hour police surveillance have been deployed to safeguard the building.

The department also announced that immediate steps are being taken to ensure the court resumes its operations as soon as possible. Court proceedings, initially disrupted by the incident, are expected to restart on Monday with temporary systems in place to facilitate case postponements.

Repair and Restoration Efforts

Emergency repairs have been prioritized to restore the court’s infrastructure and essential services, including water supply, damaged during the protest. The DJCOD reaffirmed its commitment to making the court fully functional for the community it serves.

“We are working diligently to repair the damage and maintain accessibility to justice for all affected parties,” a department spokesperson said.

Condemnation and Appeal to the Community

The department condemned the vandalism, emphasizing the detrimental impact such acts have on the justice system and the broader community.

“These actions are not only criminal but undermine the rule of law and disrupt vital services. We urge the community to assist law enforcement authorities in their investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the DJCOD stated.

Call for Community Cooperation

The DJCOD highlighted the need for peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue in addressing grievances. “Destruction of public property does not solve issues; it only deepens challenges for the community,” the spokesperson added.

Enhanced Preparedness for Future Incidents

In light of this incident, the department has reviewed its security protocols for vulnerable court facilities across the region. A comprehensive assessment of infrastructure and emergency readiness is underway to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Conclusion

The DJCOD reassured the public of its dedication to restoring the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court and ensuring the continued delivery of justice. The community has been urged to respect judicial institutions and work collaboratively to uphold law and order.

Law enforcement investigations into the vandalism are ongoing, with additional updates expected in the coming days.