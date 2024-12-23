Shivraj Singh Announces Housing and Agricultural Initiatives on National Farmers Day 2024

Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressed the Kisan Samman Diwas and Farmers and Rural Development Beneficiaries Conference organized by the Council of Agricultural Research – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) in Pune, Maharashtra, on the occasion of National Farmers Day 2024. Highlighting significant strides in rural development and agriculture, Shri Chouhan detailed the government’s efforts to improve housing, empower women, and boost agricultural productivity.

Shri Chouhan announced that 13.29 lakh houses have been approved for Maharashtra under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin Plus (+) for FY 2024-25. A target of constructing 19.66 lakh pucca houses has been set, with an estimated budget of ₹29,501 crores. Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to be allocated the highest number of houses under the scheme.

The survey for these houses has been completed, and the final list is being prepared. Shri Chouhan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring housing for all and extending the scheme’s benefits to previously excluded groups, such as those with two-wheelers, telephones, or monthly incomes up to ₹15,000.

Empowering Women Through Lakhpati Didi Initiative

In a move to bolster women’s empowerment, Shri Chouhan highlighted the Lakhpati Didi initiative, targeting the creation of 3 crore women entrepreneurs across India. Self-help groups, which play a pivotal role in India’s rural economy, have already empowered 1.15 crore women under this initiative.

Agriculture Sector Transformation

Addressing the gathering, Shri Chouhan contrasted the current agricultural budget of ₹1.27 lakh crore under the Modi government with the ₹23,000 crore allocated during the UPA government. He emphasized the government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ incomes through various measures, including subsidies amounting to ₹1.94 lakh crore across 45 programs.

Natural Farming and Sustainable Practices

Shri Chouhan reiterated the need for transitioning to natural farming under the Natural Agriculture Mission. Prime Minister Modi has recently launched 109 new seed varieties of 65 crops, designed to support sustainable agricultural practices.

He called for curbing pesticide usage to preserve biodiversity and improve the quality of agricultural produce. “This earth is for all living beings, not just humans. Sustainable practices like natural farming will add value to our production and protect the environment,” he remarked.

Innovations in Agriculture

The Minister emphasized the importance of developing irrigation technologies that maximize efficiency. Highlighting the government’s investments in infrastructure, he noted continuous efforts to increase farmers’ storage capacities.

Celebrating Farmers and Rural Development

The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, several state ministers, and senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Shri Chouhan lauded the ICAR-ATARI for its contributions to advancing agricultural research and development.

The Kisan Samman Diwas event also served as a platform to recognize the pivotal role of farmers in nation-building. Shri Chouhan expressed optimism that Maharashtra, with its ambitious rural development targets, would set an example for the rest of the country.

A Vision for a Prosperous Rural India

Shri Chouhan concluded by reaffirming the government’s dedication to rural development and farmer welfare. “From housing to agriculture, we are taking comprehensive steps to transform rural India into a model of growth and sustainability,” he stated.

As India celebrates National Farmers Day 2024, the event underscored the government’s vision of inclusive development, empowering both farmers and rural communities to achieve a prosperous future.