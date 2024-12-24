Left Menu

Tragic Subway Incident: Chilling Act of Arson in NYC

A Guatemalan man, Sebastian Zapeta, was charged with murder and arson after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway. Arrested shortly after the incident, Zapeta faces serious charges and potential removal from the U.S. if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 04:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 04:34 IST
A Guatemalan citizen, Sebastian Zapeta, age 33, faces severe charges of murder and arson following a horrifying incident on a New York City subway train. Authorities claim Zapeta set a woman's clothing ablaze, resulting in her tragic death.

Police detained Zapeta six hours after the alleged crime, during which he purportedly ignited the victim's clothes aboard a stationary F train at Brooklyn's Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. Despite the swift arrest, Zapeta's unauthorized U.S. entry and recent history remain under investigation.

Currently in police custody without evident legal representation, Zapeta is expected in court imminently. Authorities emphasize the severity of this crime, with potential removal proceedings awaiting his release from state custody, possibly following a significant prison term if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

