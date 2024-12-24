Left Menu

Delhi High Court Stands Firm: CLAT-2025 Results Revision Ordered

The Delhi High Court declined to intervene in an order directing the Consortium of National Law Universities to revise CLAT-2025 results due to errors in the answer key. A bench supported the single judge's decision backing the aspirant's plea for correcting two questions deemed wrong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused to stay a ruling that instructed the Consortium of National Law Universities to amend the CLAT-2025 results following inaccuracies in the answer key. This decision followed an appeal by the consortium against the order of a single high court judge.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, did not find grounds for an interim stay. The bench, after evaluating the matter, indicated their agreement with the single judge's conclusion on the two disputed questions.

The court maintained that the consortium could proceed to announce the revised results in line with the single judge's assessment. The case will next be heard on January 7, 2025, marking a crucial step for applicants affected by this verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

