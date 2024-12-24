Delhi High Court Stands Firm: CLAT-2025 Results Revision Ordered

In a pivotal decision on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused to stay a ruling that instructed the Consortium of National Law Universities to amend the CLAT-2025 results following inaccuracies in the answer key. This decision followed an appeal by the consortium against the order of a single high court judge.

The bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, did not find grounds for an interim stay. The bench, after evaluating the matter, indicated their agreement with the single judge's conclusion on the two disputed questions.

The court maintained that the consortium could proceed to announce the revised results in line with the single judge's assessment. The case will next be heard on January 7, 2025, marking a crucial step for applicants affected by this verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)