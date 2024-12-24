Delhi High Court Challenges Non-Advocate Practices in Consumer Courts

The Delhi High Court has strongly condemned the increasing practice of non-advocates appearing for litigants in consumer courts with authorisation from lawyers. Justice Sanjeev Narula highlighted that this not only violates the Advocates Act, 1961, but also compromises professional privilege and the integrity of a 'vakalatnama'.

The court emphasized that such a practice dilutes the core responsibilities of advocates, evident in cases where non-advocates have performed duties like signing documents and arguing cases. On December 23, an order was passed mandating all Delhi consumer courts to enforce representation strictly as per regulations.

This action stemmed from a petition by advocates from the Bar Council of Delhi, signaling a systemic issue with unauthorized non-advocate representation. The court has sought responses from relevant authorities, setting a hearing for March 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)