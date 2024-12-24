Amit Shah Reviews Implementation of New Criminal Laws: Focus on Technology Integration

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws, focusing on the integration of advanced technologies to modernize India’s criminal justice system. The meeting, held in New Delhi with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), discussed the nationwide implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and their integration with courts, prisons, prosecution, and forensics under the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB, and NIC were present, along with the Union Home Secretary and Director NCRB, to outline actionable steps for achieving the objectives of the new laws.

Technological Integration for Seamless Criminal Justice Delivery

Shri Amit Shah emphasized the importance of applications such as eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign, and eSummons to streamline judicial and investigative processes. These tools, once adopted by all States and Union Territories, aim to improve efficiency, transparency, and timeliness in case resolution.

Victim-Centric Approach with Alerts and Monitoring

The Minister stressed the use of automated alerts at predefined stages of a case, from registration to disposal. These alerts, aimed at both Investigation Officers and senior officials, are designed to expedite investigations and ensure justice for victims and complainants.

Biometric Technology for Identification

Shri Amit Shah urged NCRB to adopt biometric technologies to address the challenge of identifying unidentified dead bodies and missing persons. This approach would also bolster efforts to combat identity fraud in criminal investigations.

On-Ground Assistance to States/UTs

To ensure the successful implementation of the new systems, the Home Minister directed a team from MHA and NCRB to visit States and Union Territories. These teams will provide technical support, increase adoption rates of technological solutions, and resolve local implementation challenges.

Regular Monitoring and Collaboration

Shri Amit Shah called for regular interactions with senior police formations of States and Union Territories to monitor the progress of CCTNS and ICJS projects. Such interactions will help address bottlenecks and maintain momentum in achieving project goals.

Data-Rich Platform for Investigators

The Home Minister encouraged NCRB to create a robust data platform to support Investigating Officers and stakeholders in the criminal justice system. This platform will enhance access to actionable intelligence and foster evidence-based policing.

Minister’s Appreciation for NCRB’s Efforts

Shri Amit Shah lauded NCRB for its dedication to the technical implementation of the new criminal laws, particularly the deployment of NAFIS. He highlighted the role of NCRB in driving the digital transformation of the criminal justice system and creating victim-friendly processes.

Additional Insights

The integration of ICJS 2.0 will serve as a cornerstone of India’s new criminal laws, enabling real-time data sharing and collaboration among all pillars of the criminal justice system. The focus on biometric technology, combined with applications like eSummons and Nyaya Shruti, underscores the government’s commitment to a streamlined and victim-centric justice delivery model.

By leveraging technology, the Ministry of Home Affairs aims to reduce delays, enhance transparency, and uphold the principles of justice for all. The adoption of these initiatives is expected to set a benchmark for modernizing the justice system in India.