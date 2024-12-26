Tensions Rise: Minister's Visit to Al-Aqsa Sparks Controversy

Israel's ultranationalist security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, sparked fresh controversy by visiting the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, claiming it as a gesture of prayer for hostages in Gaza. His action defied standing policies that restrict non-Muslim prayers at the sensitive religious site, revered by both Muslims and Jews.

The visit reignited the complex discourse around the site's status, administered by a Jordanian religious foundation under a longstanding agreement. Despite his visit, no images or videos of Ben-Gvir in prayer were released. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office was quick to reaffirm Israel's position on non-Muslim prayers at the compound.

The minister's actions occur in the backdrop of heightened tensions as the Israeli-Hamas conflict rages on. Past suggestions to alter the site's religious observance rules have fueled violence. Ben-Gvir, known for his provocative stances, operates under a contentious ministerial role that oversees national police, further affecting security policies.

