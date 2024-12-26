Lebanon's Diplomatic Outreach to Syria: A New Chapter in Neighborly Relations

On Thursday, Lebanon expressed its eagerness to develop the best possible neighborly relations with Syria. This statement marks the first official communication with the new administration in Damascus.

The message was conveyed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry shared details of the exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This diplomatic outreach signals Lebanon's intent to herald a new phase in its relationship with Syria, amidst regional geopolitical challenges.

