Lebanon's Diplomatic Outreach to Syria: A New Chapter in Neighborly Relations

Lebanon expressed optimism about fostering improved relations with Syria, marking the first official communication with the newly established administration in Damascus. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib communicated this message to Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in a phone call, announced via the Lebanese Foreign Ministry's X account.

On Thursday, Lebanon expressed its eagerness to develop the best possible neighborly relations with Syria. This statement marks the first official communication with the new administration in Damascus.

The message was conveyed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry shared details of the exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This diplomatic outreach signals Lebanon's intent to herald a new phase in its relationship with Syria, amidst regional geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

