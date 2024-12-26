Amit Shah Reviews BBSSL Progress: Sets Vision for Empowering Farmers Through Seed Preservation and Cooperation

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) in New Delhi, reinforcing the organization's pivotal role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Sehkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation). Union Ministers of State for Cooperation Shri Krishna Pal and Shri Murlidhar Mohol, along with senior officials and the BBSSL leadership, participated in the meeting.

Shri Amit Shah emphasized BBSSL's responsibility in collecting and preserving India’s rich repository of traditional and nutritious seeds. He outlined a roadmap for the organization:

Expansion: Connect with an additional 20,000 cooperatives by 2025-26.

Seed Focus: Prioritize the production of seeds that require less water and pesticides while ensuring maximum yield for small farmers.

Collaboration: Leverage the scientific expertise and laboratory resources of government universities and institutions such as IFFCO and KRIBHCO.

The Minister also urged BBSSL to create a 10-year roadmap, including regular reviews, to drive sustained progress in seed production and preservation.

Nutritional Seed Initiatives

Shri Shah highlighted BBSSL’s focus on traditionally nutritious seeds, which are currently underutilized. He stressed the importance of increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds without compromising their nutritional value. IFFCO and KRIBHCO were directed to enhance their laboratories and evaluate the nutritional superiority of indigenous and hybrid seeds.

Expanding Seed Production and Distribution

During the Rabi 2024 season, BBSSL is producing foundation and certified seeds over 5,596 hectares in six states. This initiative is expected to yield 1,64,804 quintals of seeds from 49 varieties across eight crops. Since inception, BBSSL has distributed 41,773 quintals of seeds, including wheat, groundnut, oats, and berseem, generating ₹41.50 crore in market value.

Shri Shah revealed BBSSL’s ambitious goal of achieving a total turnover of ₹18,000 crore by 2032-33.

Empowering Cooperative Societies

BBSSL currently has over 20,000 cooperative societies from 34 states and union territories as shareholders. Shri Shah underscored the importance of certified seeds in boosting productivity and encouraged all cooperative institutions to support farmers in adopting these high-quality seeds.

Future Vision

Shri Amit Shah called for targeted efforts to extend crop maturity periods, improve yields for small farmers, and promote sustainable farming practices. He reaffirmed BBSSL’s critical role in driving India’s agricultural growth and achieving self-reliance in seed production.

This meeting reaffirmed BBSSL's mission to bridge traditional wisdom with modern practices, ensuring both agricultural sustainability and farmer prosperity.