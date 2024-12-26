PM Modi Chairs 45th PRAGATI Meeting: Reviews Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Projects, Emphasizes Timely Implementation and Public Benefit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi presided over the 45th edition of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), an ICT-based platform that bridges Central and State governments for accelerated project implementation. The review encompassed eight significant projects, including six urban Metro projects, one road connectivity initiative, and one thermal power project, collectively valued at over Rs. 1 lakh crore. Key Highlights from the Meeting

Addressing Project Delays The Prime Minister emphasized the critical need to avoid project delays, noting their impact on cost escalation and public access to intended benefits. He urged officials at all levels to prioritize efficient execution and timely delivery. Public Grievance Redressal in Banking & Insurance PM Modi reviewed grievances related to the banking and insurance sectors, acknowledging the reduction in resolution time while stressing the importance of maintaining high-quality grievance redressal outcomes. Workshops on Metro Projects As more cities adopt Metro systems for urban transport, the Prime Minister called for workshops to enable experience sharing among cities with ongoing or planned projects. These workshops aim to identify best practices and lessons learned, ensuring smoother execution across the country. Rehabilitation and Resettlement The Prime Minister underlined the importance of timely and comprehensive rehabilitation for project-affected families. He directed that displaced families should receive quality amenities in their new locations to ensure their ease of living. PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana During the review of this solar rooftop initiative, the PM emphasized enhancing installation capacity in States and Union Territories by fostering a robust vendor ecosystem. He directed officials to streamline processes and adopt a phased saturation approach for implementing rooftop solar solutions across villages, towns, and cities.

Impact of PRAGATI Initiatives

Since its inception, PRAGATI has reviewed 363 projects with a cumulative value of Rs. 19.12 lakh crore. This platform continues to serve as a vital tool for addressing bottlenecks and accelerating developmental initiatives across the country.

A Vision for Proactive Governance

Prime Minister Modi’s guidance during the meeting highlights his commitment to governance that is both proactive and citizen-centric. The focus on timely project completion, effective grievance resolution, and sustainable development reiterates the government’s dedication to enhancing public welfare.

As PRAGATI evolves, its role in streamlining governance and project implementation remains instrumental in shaping India's growth trajectory.