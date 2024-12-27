Left Menu

Delhi HC Upholds Article 21: Bail Granted Over Endless Incarceration

The Delhi High Court granted bail to a man facing prolonged incarceration without trial, emphasizing the importance of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which protects personal liberty. The accused, involved in a 2022 cheating case, was held without trial, highlighting the judiciary's role in balancing criminal justice and individual rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:03 IST
Delhi HC Upholds Article 21: Bail Granted Over Endless Incarceration
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stressed the significance of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, granting bail to a man embroiled in a 2022 cheating case due to prolonged incarceration without trial. The court underlined that such detention breaches the constitutional right to life and personal liberty.

Justice Amit Mahajan pointed out the prosecution's delay in framing charges and frequent adjournments over the past year. Given that the accused spent over two years in custody without trial progressing, the court deemed it necessary to release him on bail with stringent conditions.

The court emphasized the principle of preferring bail over jail, even in severe offences, to ensure fair judicial proceedings. This decision also included provisions to mitigate flight risks, like the possibility of issuing a lookout circular for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024