Disappearance in Leimakhong: Kamalbabu's Case Transferred to CBI

In a compelling move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the transfer of Laishram Kamalbabu's mysterious disappearance case to the CBI. Kamalbabu, a 56-year-old works supervisor for the Military Engineering Services, allegedly vanished from Leimakhong Army camp on November 25.

The decision for CBI intervention was made after a state cabinet meeting, as Singh pointed out in his social media briefing. This development comes in the wake of intense local protests over Kamalbabu's disappearance. Over 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in the search efforts.

Adding to the ongoing tension, state Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo confirmed that pertinent documents were sent to national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the Manipur government also declared a national mourning for former PM Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)