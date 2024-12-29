Tech Titans at Odds: Trump's H-1B Endorsement Amidst Immigration Debate

In a developing story from West Palm Beach, Florida, President-elect Donald Trump has publicly backed the contentious H-1B visa program, aligning with billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk. This move by Trump, who previously sought to limit the visa use, has stirred reactions among his supporter base.

Elon Musk, whose companies like Tesla benefit from the H-1B program, has been vocal about its importance for the tech industry. His defense comes as backlash from far-right activists criticized Trump's appointment of an Indian American adviser on artificial intelligence, igniting discourse over immigration policies.

Amid the immigration debate, Musk's continued defense has placed the spotlight on how tech giants depend on skilled foreign labor. The visa issue underscores a broader economic discussion on job creation, the tech industry's growth, and America's immigration stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)