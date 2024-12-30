Taliban's New Directives Impact NGOs and Female Employment in Afghanistan

The Taliban have announced plans to shut down both national and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Afghanistan that employ women, intensifying restrictions on female participation in the workforce. This decision echoes the group's previous directive to suspend Afghan women's employment in NGOs due to improper adherence to Islamic dress codes.

According to a letter released by the Economy Ministry on X, any NGO failing to comply with the new order risks losing its operational license. The ministry claims responsibility for the registration, coordination, leadership, and supervision of all activities conducted by these organizations, further tightening the government's grip on humanitarian assistance efforts.

In a related mandate, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has instructed that building windows be positioned to avoid views of spaces occupied by women. This additional decree underscores the regime's continuous enforcement of gender-based restrictions across various sectors, despite international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)