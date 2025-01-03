Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Roadmap for Rural Development in 2025, Advocates Holistic State-Centre Collaboration

In a significant meeting held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reviewed the progress and implementation of various rural development schemes alongside state ministers and senior officials, including Secretary of the Department of Rural Development, Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh. The Minister emphasized the shared responsibility between the Centre and states to achieve a poverty-free and prosperous rural India by 2025.

Shri Chouhan stated, "The Centre cannot succeed without active state collaboration. Our shared vision, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is to make India a developed nation by 2047, which begins with the transformation of rural India." Key Highlights of the Meeting:

Vision for Rural Development

Shri Chouhan reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to:

Eliminate poverty and unemployment in rural areas.

Fulfill basic needs for all villages, focusing on healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Strengthen rural livelihoods through capacity-building and better coordination among welfare schemes.

To achieve these goals, the Ministry outlined several reformative measures:

Setting time-bound targets for scheme implementation. Addressing regional disparities and providing special attention to underserved areas. Leveraging advanced IT solutions for monitoring and execution. Simplifying administrative processes to ensure timely delivery. Enhancing stakeholder awareness and participation.

Achievements in Rural Schemes

Shri Chouhan highlighted several milestones:

MGNREGA: Since June 2024, 136 crore person-days of work have been created, and 54.83 lakh projects completed, with ₹50,467 crore disbursed to states.

Since June 2024, 136 crore person-days of work have been created, and 54.83 lakh projects completed, with ₹50,467 crore disbursed to states. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G): Over 3.45 crore houses have been built since the scheme’s inception, with an average construction time reduced from 314 to 114 days. An ambitious target of constructing 2 crore new houses by 2030 at a cost of ₹3.06 lakh crore has been set.

Over 3.45 crore houses have been built since the scheme’s inception, with an average construction time reduced from 314 to 114 days. An ambitious target of constructing 2 crore new houses by 2030 at a cost of ₹3.06 lakh crore has been set. Mission Amrit Sarovar: Over 68,000 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the mission, which is now expanding to Phase II.

Over 68,000 water bodies have been rejuvenated under the mission, which is now expanding to Phase II. NRLM: Recognized as the world’s largest women’s network, the program has organized 10 crore rural families into 90.89 lakh self-help groups (SHGs), supported by ₹48,289 crore in funding and ₹9.84 lakh crore in bank loans.

Skill Development and Employment Initiatives

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY): Since 2014, 16.96 lakh candidates have been trained, and 11.02 lakh placed in jobs.

Since 2014, 16.96 lakh candidates have been trained, and 11.02 lakh placed in jobs. Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETI): Since 2009, 54.32 lakh rural youth have been trained, and 38.6 lakh linked to income-generating activities, supported by ₹1,278.81 crore in funding.

Infrastructure Development Under PMGSY

The deadlines for PMGSY-I, II, and RCPLWEA have been extended to March 2025. Surveys under PMGSY-IV are to be completed by January 2025, enabling the swift initiation of road construction projects.

Call for State Participation and Feedback

Acknowledging the critical role of state governments, Shri Chouhan requested constructive suggestions for improving scheme implementation and shaping the Ministry’s upcoming budget. "Our schemes are not merely programs but campaigns to transform rural lives. Together, we can create vibrant, self-reliant villages contributing significantly to nation-building," he concluded.

The meeting set the stage for renewed vigor in rural development efforts, underscoring the transformative potential of collaboration and innovation in achieving a developed and inclusive India.