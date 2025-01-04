Historic Sentencing as Trump Returns to White House Amid Controversy

In a groundbreaking turn of events, a judge has scheduled President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case for January 10, just over a week before his return to the White House. The judge, however, indicated that Trump will not face jail time, marking a historic first as he becomes the first U.S. president convicted of felony crimes to take office.

Judge Juan M Merchan firmly rejected requests to dismiss the case based on presidential immunity or due to Trump's impending presidency. His ruling emphasizes the necessity of finalizing legal proceedings prior to Trump's January 20 inauguration. Trump was convicted of falsifying business records related to a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to prevent damaging allegations from surfacing.

As legal arguments continue, Trump's team insists that the conviction disrupts his ability to lead, while prosecutors insist on upholding the verdict. The case remains unique amidst Trump's other legal challenges, underscoring the complex intertwining of justice and political careers. This sentencing precedes his unprecedented second term, marred by legal scrutiny and political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)