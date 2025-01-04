Left Menu

Historic Sentencing as Trump Returns to White House Amid Controversy

A judge set Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case for January 10, days before his White House return, ruling out jail time. Trump, convicted of falsifying business records linked to hush money for Stormy Daniels, faces non-custodial punishment, pending appeal. Legal proceedings continue as he assumes presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:44 IST
Historic Sentencing as Trump Returns to White House Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking turn of events, a judge has scheduled President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in the hush money case for January 10, just over a week before his return to the White House. The judge, however, indicated that Trump will not face jail time, marking a historic first as he becomes the first U.S. president convicted of felony crimes to take office.

Judge Juan M Merchan firmly rejected requests to dismiss the case based on presidential immunity or due to Trump's impending presidency. His ruling emphasizes the necessity of finalizing legal proceedings prior to Trump's January 20 inauguration. Trump was convicted of falsifying business records related to a payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign to prevent damaging allegations from surfacing.

As legal arguments continue, Trump's team insists that the conviction disrupts his ability to lead, while prosecutors insist on upholding the verdict. The case remains unique amidst Trump's other legal challenges, underscoring the complex intertwining of justice and political careers. This sentencing precedes his unprecedented second term, marred by legal scrutiny and political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025